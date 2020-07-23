Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Chick Soup Preferred A stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Get Chick Soup Preferred A alerts:

About Chick Soup Preferred A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chick Soup Preferred A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.