Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

