Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHKP. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

