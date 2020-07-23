Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after buying an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,599,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

