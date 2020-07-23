Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $236.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. traded as high as $200.18 and last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 3641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.94.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

