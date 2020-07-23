CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.89.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of $286.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

