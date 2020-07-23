CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.89.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of $286.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.58.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

