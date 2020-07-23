CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.89.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

