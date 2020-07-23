Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.40, approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.40 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

