CEPS (LON:CEPS) Shares Down 3.4%

CEPS plc (LON:CEPS)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35), 12,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14,478% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

CEPS (LON:CEPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (15.86) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

