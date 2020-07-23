Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Up 8.7%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.27, 49,858 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 520,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

