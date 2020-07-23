Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Asia Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($2.95).

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.90. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of $299.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

