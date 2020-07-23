Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

Shares of CG opened at C$16.19 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.38.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.4961856 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$310,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,178. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$204,013.08. Insiders sold a total of 43,611 shares of company stock worth $612,191 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

