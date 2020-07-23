Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $3,210,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $4,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.