CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

CPCAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CLSA downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

CPCAY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

