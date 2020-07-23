Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $12,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

