Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

CWST opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,157. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $16,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $149,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

