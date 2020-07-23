Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.40.
Shares of CAS opened at C$14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$16.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total transaction of C$408,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$73,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$256,228. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.