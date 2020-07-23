Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.40.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.94 and a one year high of C$16.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total transaction of C$408,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$73,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$256,228. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.