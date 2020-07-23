Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.29). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Carvana from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Carvana stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

