Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carter’s stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.
About Carter’s
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
