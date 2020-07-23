Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carter’s stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

