Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.88.

CSL opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,190,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

