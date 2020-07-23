Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.88.
CSL opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,190,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.