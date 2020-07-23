Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.94. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $159,936.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $485,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

