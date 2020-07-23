Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.94. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $485,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.