CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

CMO stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Bernard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Also, CFO Lance Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 515,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.