Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Shares of COF stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.