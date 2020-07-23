Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 142.10 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.