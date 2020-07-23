CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWX. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.26 million and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$326.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.29%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

