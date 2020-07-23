Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) to “Neutral”

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.53. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.