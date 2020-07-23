Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $273.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.23. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.