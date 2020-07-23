Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$111.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR opened at C$129.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$130.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,631.52. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,627.56. Insiders sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $929,408 over the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.