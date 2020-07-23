Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$121.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.97.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.49, for a total value of C$35,007.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,279.14. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,627.56. Insiders sold a total of 7,834 shares of company stock worth $929,408 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

