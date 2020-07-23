Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canada Goose by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Canada Goose by 5.5% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

