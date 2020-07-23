Canaccord Genuity Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $60.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

