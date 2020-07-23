Canaccord Genuity Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

TSE:HBM opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

