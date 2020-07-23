Canaccord Genuity Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $7.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.12.

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.53 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $924.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

