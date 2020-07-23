Canaccord Genuity Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

