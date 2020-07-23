Canaccord Genuity Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.
WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,645.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
