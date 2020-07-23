Canaccord Genuity Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$31.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark lowered Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

TXG opened at C$22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 78.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

