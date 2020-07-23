Canaccord Genuity Increases Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.30.
OR opened at C$15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.57. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.46.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
