Canaccord Genuity Increases Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.30.

OR opened at C$15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.57. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.46.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

