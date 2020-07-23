Canaccord Genuity Increases Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.50

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Iamgold alerts:

TSE:IMG opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.