Canaccord Genuity Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE ELD opened at C$15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.40. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$274.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,244.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,962. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock valued at $391,411.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.