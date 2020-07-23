Canaccord Genuity Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$0.70

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

ESI opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The company has a market cap of $128.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

