Canaccord Genuity Boosts K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$6.75

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

