Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Up 7.2%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 5,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

