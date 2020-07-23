Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $103.67 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

