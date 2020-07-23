BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

