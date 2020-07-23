Busey Wealth Management Sells 93 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

