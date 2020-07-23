Busey Wealth Management Sells 514 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 262.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.