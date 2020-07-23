Busey Wealth Management Sells 4,948 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after buying an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,886,000 after buying an additional 205,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

