Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,495 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $64.80 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.