Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,388 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $265.59. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

